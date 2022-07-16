Rays OF Kiermaier says hip injury may end regular season

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier says he could miss the rest of the regular season with a left hip injury after being moved to the 60-day injured list. The Gold Glove-caliber outfielder hasn’t played since since July 9. The earliest he could return is early September. Kiermaier is scheduled to see a specialist in Nashville after the All-Star break. A surgical procedure hasn’t been ruled out. He is hitting .228 with seven homers, 22 RBIs with six stolen bases in 63 games this year.

