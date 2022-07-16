Reddick’s jump to 23XI a start for NASCAR driver shuffling

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — Tyler Reddick’s decision to sign with Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan’s 22XI Racing in 2024 is one of many moves ahead in the free-agent market. Kyle Busch still wants a new deal for 2023. The long-time Joe Gibbs Racing driver has shopped himself to other teams. Kurt Busch and Bubba Wallace both want to stay with 23XI Racing for as long as the team will let them drive. But there are no plans to add a third car with Reddick’s arrival. Stewart-Haas Racing driver Aric Almirola hinted he may change his mind about a planned retirement at the end of the season.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.