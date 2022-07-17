Cease, White Sox top Twins 11-0 to win big series into break

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dylan Cease spun a one-hitter over seven innings in his latest masterful start for the Chicago White Sox in an 11-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins. The White Sox surged into the All-Star break by winning three out of four games against the first-place Twins. The White Sox outscored the Twins 32-10 in the series. Minnesota leads the AL Central by two games over Cleveland. The White Sox are three behind the Twins. Andrew Vaughn had a homer among three hits and three RBIs. Yoán Moncada and Josh Harrison also homered for the White Sox.

