Fraser-Pryce back on top, leads Jamaican sweep in 100 meters

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce sped her way back to the top of the sprint game, winning her fifth world title at 100 meters by leading a Jamaican sweep and knocking off the reigning Olympic champion, Elaine Thompson-Herah. The 35-year-old Fraser-Pryce, mother of a 4-year-old son, Zyon, led all the way and crossed the line in 10.67 seconds. She defeated second-place finisher Shericka Jackson by 0.06 seconds while Thompson-Herah finished a surprising third. A night that started with thoughts that Thompson-Herah might knock off Florence Griffith-Joyner’s 34-year-old world record of 10.49 closed instead with Fraser-Pryce setting a world-championships record. Marion Jones set the old mark of 10.70 in 1999.

