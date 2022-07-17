Gibbs ‘surprised’ team hasn’t signed 2-time Cup champ Busch

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — Joe Gibbs said he’s surprised his eponymous race team has yet to sign two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch to a contract for 2023. Busch faced an uncertain future after M&M Mars announced it would pull its marketing spend at the end of this season. The company had sponsored Busch since he joined Joe Gibbs Racing in 2008. The search for a new sponsor has dragged on and Busch has clearly been irked he doesn’t have a new deal. Busch did not offer specifics but said he has shopped himself to other teams. The 37-year-old Busch has 222 wins across NASCAR’s three national series and is the only active Cup driver with multiple championships.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.