Plum scores 22, Gray adds 21; Aces beat Sun 91-83

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 14 of her 22 points after halftime, Chelsea Gray tied her season highs with 21 points and nine assists and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Connecticut Sun 91-83 in a battle between two of the top teams in the WNBA. Las Vegas (18-7) has won three games in a row and is second in the league standings, a game behind the defending-champion Chicago Sky. Connecticut (16-9) fell a half-game behind the Seattle Storm into fourth. A’ja Wilson scored 20 points for Las Vegas. Connecticut led for much of the first half and had a 37-35 advantage and the end of the second quarter but Gray opened the third with a 3 that gave the Aces the lead for good. DeWanna Bonner led the Sun with 19 points.

