Portland tops New York 85-77 to win NBA summer league title

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brandon Williams scored 22 points to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to an 85-77 victory over the New York Knicks in the NBA summer league championship. It marked the third time Portland played in the championship game since 2017, and its second title since. The Trail Blazers had three players in double figures and got 36 points from their reserves, led by Jabari Walker, who finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Trendon Watford finished with 19 points and seven rebounds for Portland and was a unanimous choice for game MVP honors.

