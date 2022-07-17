Sky’s the limit for Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas at track worlds
By LUIS RUIZ
AP Sports Writer
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — She changed her life with a message on social media to a Latin American athletics legend. Now she is a star herself, known for dances that go viral on social media, as a judge in beauty pageants, and for being a voice of the LGBTQ community. Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela has also been busy smashing the triple jump world record lately and she has promised to break a new barrier, maybe Monday in the final of the world championships.