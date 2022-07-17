Tola leads 1-2 finish by Ethiopia in marathon at worlds

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Tamirat Tola led a 1-2 finish by Ethiopia in the men’s marathon at the world championships after he opened a wide lead late and cruised through the finish line. Tola finished in a championship-record time of 2 hours, 5 minutes, 36 seconds on a fast and flat course that featured plenty of scenic views. Teammate Mosinet Geremew held on for silver, finishing 68 seconds behind Tola. Bashir Abdi of Belgium captured bronze. The previous championship record was 2:06:54 by Abel Kirui of Kenya in 2009. Defending world champion Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia dropped out. U.S. runner and University of Oregon standout Galen Rupp finished 19th.

