Clemson’s top scorer PJ Hall to have knee surgery

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson’s top men’s basketball scorer PJ Hall needs knee surgery and the team says there’s no timetable for when he might return. An MRI on Friday revealed the 6-foot-10 Hall’s kneecap had slid out of place. The school didn’t say which knee. Hall already was rehabbing from foot surgery during the offseason. He said said in a statement he can’t change what’s happened, but will work hard to return to the court as soon as he can and help the Tigers through his leadership. Hall averaged 15.5 points and 5.8 rebounds a game last season.

