EXPLAINER: Was Devon Allen too fast for his own good?

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Hurdler Devon Allen did not jump before the starting gun. He got disqualified for a false start anyway. That sent parts of the track and field world into a frenzy. Allen’s DQ for a false start in the 110-meter hurdles put a slight damper on an otherwise otherworldly performance by the United States at world championships in Eugene, Oregon. The Americans won nine medals, a record for one day. It could’ve been 10 had Allen been allowed to finish the race.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.