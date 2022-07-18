Skip to Content
EXPLAINER: Was Devon Allen too fast for his own good?

By EDDIE PELLS
AP National Writer

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Hurdler Devon Allen did not jump before the starting gun. He got disqualified for a false start anyway. That sent parts of the track and field world into a frenzy. Allen’s DQ for a false start in the 110-meter hurdles put a slight damper on an otherwise otherworldly performance by the United States at world championships in Eugene, Oregon. The Americans won nine medals, a record for one day. It could’ve been 10 had Allen been allowed to finish the race.

