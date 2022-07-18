Los Angeles Olympics to begin July 14, 2028

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics kicked off a six-year countdown with the announcement of the dates for the Games’ third time in the city. The opening ceremony will be July 14, with competition through July 30. The Paralympic Games will run from Aug. 15 to Aug. 27. Los Angeles previously hosted the Olympics in 1984 and 1932. International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach visited future venues and met with leaders of the Los Angeles organizing committee.

