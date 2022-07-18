Seeds Zhang, Sorribes Tormo recover from scares in Palermo
PALERMO, Sicily (AP) — Third-seeded Zhang Shuai recovered from a scare early in the second set to advance to the second round of the Palermo Ladies Open. Zhang was broken twice at the start of the second set before rallying to beat Rebeka Masarova of Spain 7-6 (3), 7-6 (7). The Chinese player will face Jasmine Paolini after the Italian eased past Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova 6-3, 6-1. Fourth-seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo is also safely through to the round of 16 as is sixth-seeded Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania.