Manfred says Oakland A’s need ballpark deal ‘quickly’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says the Oakland Athletics need to quickly reach a binding agreement for a new ballpark and that relocation could be considered if a deal isn’t struck for a facility in the Bay Area. He says the condition of the Coliseum is a serious problem for Major League Baseball. Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf is pushing for approval of a waterfront ballpark. The last-place team also has explored a possible new ballpark in Las Vegas.

