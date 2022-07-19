No new record but third gold for Rojas in triple jump
By LUIS RUIZ
AP Sports Writer
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Triple jump, three time champion. This time there was no world record in a big event, but there was another gold for her. And a crowd in the stadium, who paid homage to her show. Yulimar Rojas seizes her third gold in a World Athletics Championship, winning the final with a jump of 15.47 meters. That was far from the world records she had set during her last two major events, the Tokyo Olympics last year and the Indoor Championships held in Belgrade in March.