Players concerned about MLB’s deals with gambling companies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The head of the baseball players’ association is worried about the sport’s increased commercial deals with sports gambling companies. A BetMGM Retail Sportsbook opened this year at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., and DraftKings is building a sports book scheduled to open next year at the southeast corner of Wrigley Field. Union executive director Tony Clark says book houses are following players on social media.

