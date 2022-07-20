Five women in NHL assistant GM jobs took different paths

The five women who currently hold assistant general manager jobs around the NHL each took very different paths to the position. Vancouver’s Cammi Granato and Toronto’s Hayley Wickenheiser were Hall of Fame players. Wickenheiser got a medical degree while working in hockey. Granato did some broadcasting and scouting along the way. Émilie Castonguay was an NHLPA-certified agent for several years before joining the Canucks. Meghan Hunter worked her way up through the Chicago Blackhawks organization. And New Jersey’s Kate Madigan spent time as an accountant before switching careers to go into hockey.

