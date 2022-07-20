Pogacar wins Stage 17, Vingegaard moves closer to Tour title

PEYRAGUDES, France (AP) — Tadej Pogacar has claimed a third stage win at this year’s Tour de France as he sprinted away from Jonas Vingegaard in the punishing last climb of a grueling trek in the Pyrenees. But the two-time defending champion has failed to take significant time out of the Tour leader. Pogacar attacked in the brutal final kilometer up to Peyragudes but could not drop Vingegaard, who made another big step toward what would be his first Tour de France title. Vingegaard now has an overall lead of 2 minutes, 18 seconds over Pogacar.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.