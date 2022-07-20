Prosecutors probe Brazil’s Santos for illegal child work

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian prosecutors have opened an investigation into the powerful Santos soccer club for alleged illegal child work. They also requested that all activities of the club’s academy be suspended. The Sao Paulo state labor prosecutors’ office says in a statement that a court will give Santos until July 26 to introduce its defense. Santos says the prosecutors’ claims are absurd and that it will present its arguments in a timely manner. The case is currently sealed because it involves minors. Santos is the club where Pelé and Neymar began their climbs to fame and is recognized globally for the success of its academy.

