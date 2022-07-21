French teenager Parry reaches first quarterfinal at Palermo

PALERMO, Sicily (AP) — French teenager Diane Parry beat second-seeded Yulia Putintseva 6-3, 6-4 to reach her first tour-level quarterfinal at the Palermo Ladies Open. It was the 19-year-old Parry’s third career win against a top-50 player. Also advancing on the red clay courts of the Country Time Club was local hope Lucia Bronzetti, who beat Elina Avanesyan 6-1, 6-3. Bronzetti will next face Caroline Garcia, who defeated Elisabetta Cocciaretto 0-6, 6-3, 6-4. Eighth-seeded Nuria Parrizas Diaz eliminated Julia Grabher 6-2, 6-4.

