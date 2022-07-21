New clubs, no problem for Glen Day at Senior British Open

GLENEAGLES, Scotland (AP) — Glen Day never expected to be a contender at the Senior British Open this week. Not after his clubs failed to arrive from the United States. So imagine his surprise at taking a share of the lead after the first round at Gleneagles. Day converted an 8-foot eagle putt at the par-5 18th at The King’s Course to match Stephen Ames’ bogey-free 6-under 64. The 56-year-old American says he may keep playing with the new clubs “even if I get my stuff.” Paul Broadhurst, the 2016 champion, was one stroke back along with Jerry Kelly, Kent Jones and Darren Clarke. Two-time Open champion and reigning U.S. Senior Open champion Padraig Harrington shot a 66.

