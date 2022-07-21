Pakistan: Nepalese sets record, twice scales 14 top peaks

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Nepalese climber has set a new mountaineering record, after having scaled twice each of the 14 of the world’s highest mountains. The announcement by the chief official at the Pakistan Alpine Club came hours after 47-year-old Sanu Sherpa scaled Gasherbrum 2 — the 13th highest mountain in the world at 8,035 meters, or 26,362 feet, in the Karakorum range in the western Himalayas. Karrar Haidri offered his congratulations and said the Nepalese climber had made “mountaineering history with his latest achievement.” He told The Associated Press that Sherpa had already scaled the world’s other highest mountains, including Mount Everest, K2, and Nanga Parbat, known as “Killer Mountain” because of its dangerous conditions.

