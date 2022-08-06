Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women’s British Open

MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai has surged into a five-shot lead at the Women’s British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round at Muirfield. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. She’s in a much stronger position now after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole. Hinako Shibuno of Japan and second-round leader In Gee Chun of South Korea were tied for second.

