France hits 2-run HR, Kirby sharp as Mariners top Angels 2-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Ty France hit a two-run homer in the third inning, George Kirby pitched six solid innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 to open a doubleheader. France’s homer came with two outs against starter Jaime Barria and erased a one-run lead that came from Mickey Moniak’s second-inning RBI single. The go-ahead blast came one day after France hit a tying single in the ninth during a 4-3, 10-inning loss to the Angels. France has 14 homers on the season. Barria, making his first start of the season, went 4 2/3 innings while allowing three hits, two earned runs and four walks with three strikeouts.

