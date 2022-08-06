Will Smith, Max Muncy drive Dodgers past Padres again, 8-3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 8-3 for their seventh consecutive victory. Will Smith homered and drove in three runs, and Max Muncy hit a three-run shot as the Dodgers continued to sprint away from the rest of the NL West. The Dodgers boosted their division lead to a season-high 14 1/2 games with their 16th win in their last 18 meetings with San Diego. Los Angeles has won six consecutive series against the Padres, whose big trade-deadline moves haven’t yet overcome the Dodgers’ everyday excellence. Brandon Drury had an RBI double during a three-run fourth inning, but the Padres lost their third straight.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.