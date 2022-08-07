Aces spoil Sue Bird’s retirement party, topple Storm 89-81

SEATTLE (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 29 points, Kelsey Plum added 16 including a key 3-pointer in the final minute, and the Las Vegas Aces spoiled the final regular season home game for Sue Bird beating the Seattle Storm 89-81. The largest crowd in Storm history packed Climate Pledge Arena to thank Bird for her two decades as the face of the Storm franchise and one of the best women’s basketball players in history. But the Aces weren’t willing to play their part in ensuring Bird’s finale was a win. Breanna Stewart finished with a season-high 35 points and Tina Charles added 19. Bird finished with nine points, six assists and four rebounds, but the result a loss like the first game she played in Seattle 20 years ago.

