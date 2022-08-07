Winker hits slam, Mariners drop Angels 6-3; Ohtani shaken up

SEATTLE (AP) — Jesse Winker hit a grand slam, Marco Gonzales struck out seven and the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-3 as Shohei Ohtani received a visit from trainers and continued to struggle. Winker’s grand slam – the second of the season for Seattle and Winker’s third career round trip – put Seattle up 5-1 and helped the Mariners stay in third in the AL wild-card race. Eugenio Suárez added two hits and drove in a run. Two-way sensation Ohtani was visited by trainers before his second at-bat after colliding with Gonzales near the on-deck circle, but stayed in the game.

