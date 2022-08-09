Jonquel Jones’ double-double leads Sun past Sparks 97-71

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jonquel Jones had 21 points and 10 rebounds to help the Connecticut Sun ease past the Los Angeles Sparks 97-71. Connecticut moved within a game of second-place Las Vegas. The Sun will stay in Los Angeles for a rematch on Thursday before closing out the regular season on Sunday against Minnesota. Los Angeles sits in 11th, with an outside shot of passing three teams for the final playoff spot. Los Angeles was undone by 20 turnovers and Connecticut’s 40-23 edge on the boards. Brionna Jones added 14 points, Natisha Hiedeman scored 13 and Alyssa Thomas had 11 points, seven assists and four steals for Connecticut. Brittney Sykes scored 18 points and Nneka Ogwumike added 16 for Los Angeles.

