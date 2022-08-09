Plum scored 18 of her 22 points in 2nd half, Aces beat Dream

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 18 of her 22 points in the second half, A’ja Wilson had 24 points and 14 rebounds, and the Las Vegas Aces held off the Atlanta Dream 97-90. Las Vegas pulled within one game of first-place Chicago with two games to play, including hosting the Sky on Thursday. Atlanta sits in eighth place, a half-game ahead of Minnesota for the final playoff spot. Aari McDonald made a open 3-pointer in transition after a Las Vegas turnover to get Atlanta within 91-90, but she missed one two possessions later and had to foul Chelsea Gray with 21.5 seconds left. Gray made both free throws for a two-possession lead, and Wilson sealed it with a block with 8.7 left.

