Serena Williams: 23 Grand Slam singles titles and much more

Serena Williams acknowledges that she will be stepping away from her professional tennis career soon. She turns 41 next month, shortly after the U.S. Open ends in New York. Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles along with 14 major championships in doubles, all with her older sister, Venus, plus four Olympic gold medals, dozens of other trophies and millions of dollars. Williams has spent years at No. 1 in the rankings — no woman has had more consecutive weeks in the top spot — and her 23 major trophies are the most in the professional era for any tennis player.

