Blackhawks announce 1-year contracts for D Jones, F Kurashev

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to one-year contracts with defenseman Caleb Jones and forward Philipp Kurashev. Jones and Kurashev were restricted free agents. Jones’ deal carries a $1,350,000 salary-cap hit, and Kurashev’s contract is worth $750,000. Training camp begins on Sept. 21. The 25-year-old Jones set career highs with five goals and 10 assists in 51 games in his first season with Chicago. Kurashev, 22, had six goals and 15 assists in 67 games last season.

