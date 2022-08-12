Soccer players’ cars set on fire after loss in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Five cars owned by some players of Argentina first division soccer team Aldosivi were set on fire after a 2-0 defeat against rival Godoy Cruz. The incident in the city of Mar del Plata south of Buenos Aires took place at the club’s training ground’s parking lot. Aldosivi players face a growing risk that their team will be relegated in Argentina’s top-flight division They had left their cars at the parking lot before they traveled to regional Mendoza for the match. The team is in the 27th and second-last place in the Argentinian championship with eight points after 13 rounds.

