Teenagers rescue Dortmund with late 3-1 win in Freiburg

BERLIN (AP) — Two teenagers have helped Borussia Dortmund come from behind with late goals to beat host Freiburg 3-1 in the Bundesliga. Dortmund coach Edin Terzić’s substitutions all paid off. The 18-year-old Jamie Bynoe-Gittens equalized in the 77th minute and the 17-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko made it 2-1, four minutes before he set up Marius Wolf to seal the result in the 88th. It was the first time three different players who came on as substitutes scored for Dortmund in a Bundesliga game. French striker Anthony Modeste made his Dortmund debut following his switch from Cologne on Monday.

