Notre Dame loses WR Davis (knee); names QB Buchner starter

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame receiver Avery Davis will miss the season after tearing a ligament in his right knee. The school also announced sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner will start the opener against Ohio State on Sept. 3. The school says Davis, a senior and team captain who was penciled in to start at slot receiver for the Fighting Irish, was injured during Friday’s practice. Davis missed the final month of last season after tearing the ACL in his left knee, but was still third on the team in yards receiving with 386 on 27 catches.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.