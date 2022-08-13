Teofimo Lopez scores 7th-round TKO over Campa in return
W.G. RAMIREZ
Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Teofimo Lopez made a triumphant return to the ring, stopping Pedro Campa in the seventh round Saturday night at Resorts World Events Center. Lopez made his debut as a 140-pound junior welterweight in his first fight since suffering the only loss of his career. Moments after putting Campa on the canvas at the start of the seventh, Lopez (17-1, 13 KOs) obliterated his outmatched opponent with a flurry of punches, prompting referee Tony Weeks to stop the fight at the 2:14 mark. Campa dropped tp 34-2-1.