US winger De la Fuente to Olympiakos on loan from Marseille
MARSEILLE, France (AP) — American forward Konrad de la Fuente has joined Greek club Olympiakos on a season-long loan from Marseille. The 21-year-old winger struggled with playing time and injuries last season in France. He finished with one goal and three assists in 23 appearances. Regular playing time in Greece could provide De la Fuente with an opportunity to earn a roster spot with the United States for the World Cup, which starts Nov. 20.