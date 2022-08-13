US winger De la Fuente to Olympiakos on loan from Marseille

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — American forward Konrad de la Fuente has joined Greek club Olympiakos on a season-long loan from Marseille. The 21-year-old winger struggled with playing time and injuries last season in France. He finished with one goal and three assists in 23 appearances. Regular playing time in Greece could provide De la Fuente with an opportunity to earn a roster spot with the United States for the World Cup, which starts Nov. 20.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.