WASHINGTON (AP) — Elena Delle Donne scored 22 points and Washington defeated Indiana 95-83 in a regular-season finale. The Mystics, already headed to the WNBA playoffs as the No. 5 seed, got 15 points from Ariel Atkins, 11 from Shakira Austin, and 10 from Natasha Cloud. Tiffany Mitchell scored 18 points for Indiana, which finishes the season on a league-record 18-game losing streak. Emma Cannon added 14 points and Lexie Hull scored 11.

