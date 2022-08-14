Pablo Carreno Busta wins in Montreal, 1st Masters 1000 title

MONTREAL (AP) — Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain won the National Bank Open on Sunday, beating eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 3-6, 6-3, 6-3. The first unseeded winner in the event since Argentina’s Guillermo Canas in 2002, Busta won his seventh ATP Tour title and first Masters 1000 victory. The 23rd-ranked Carreno Busta improved to 7-5 in final appearances. Hurkacz fell to 5-1. Unseeded Reilly Opelka reached the final last year in Toronto, then lost to Daniil Medvedev.

