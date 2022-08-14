Sanchez makes debut for Marseille in a 1-1 draw at Brest

Alexis Sanchez made his French league debut for Marseille but the veteran forward was unable to make a decisive impact in a 1-1 draw at Brest. Sanchez joined from Inter Milan and came on at the start of the second half. The former Barcelona, Arsenal and Manchester United forward was soon involved in attacking moves. But the 33-year-old Chile international’s enthusiasm got the better of him when he gave away a corner with an over-hit back pass. Left wing back Nuno Tavares put Marseille ahead in the 38th minute. Brest hit back on the hour when Pierre Lees-Melou unleashed a superb half-volley from 20 meters. Elsewhere, Nice drew 1-1 at home with Strasbourg.

