NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Harris’ application to be reinstated as an NBA player has been approved by the league and the National Basketball Players Association. The league announced that decision Tuesday. Harris was dismissed from the league on July 1, 2021, for testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program. As a first-year player at the time, he was eligible to reapply after a year.

