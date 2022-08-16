Raiders coach McDaniels searching for dependable O-line

LAS VEGAS (AP) — First-year Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels has been searching this preseason for a dependable offensive line to protect Derek Carr once the start starts. The Raiders have used 14 offensive linemen in 13 rotations across 20 possessions in their first two preseason games in a process McDaniels described as normal for this time of year. The results so far haven’t been great with the Raiders allowing nine sacks in the first two preseason games as the issues in protection that were a problem in 2021 haven’t been solved as of yet.

