49ers-Vikings practice: Cousins is back; Lance is back home

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Kirk Cousins returned to practice with the Minnesota Vikings after staying home for five days with COVID-19. He was back for the first of two joint sessions with the visiting San Francisco 49ers. The absence for Cousins and the Vikings was far more convenient than the two times last year he had to sit out for virus protocols. He missed time in training camp after being deemed a close contact. Then he was sidelined for a critical game at Green Bay. For the 49ers, quarterback Trey Lance was enjoying being back in his home state.

