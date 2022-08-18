New signing Di María satisfying Juventus’ craving for flair

MILAN (AP) — New signing Ángel Di María was at the heart of every good move from Juventus in its opening match. He scored one goal and set up another in the 3-0 win over Sassuolo as the Bianconeri looked very different from the team often labelled as dull and boring last season. But Di María also went off in the 66th minute with an injury to his left thigh and will definitely miss Monday’s game at Sampdoria. He could be back for the following weekend’s crunch match against Roma.

