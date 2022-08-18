Usyk fighting for Ukraine, Joshua for future in rematch

Oleksandr Usyk is fighting for much more than his world heavyweight belts in his rematch with Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia. Usyk was patrolling the streets of Kyiv with an automatic rifle six months ago as part of his capital city’s Territorial Defense Force following Russia’s invasion of his native Ukraine. On Saturday he’ll serve his country in a very different way by attempting to retain the WBA, IBF and WBO titles he claimed from Joshua in London in September last year. Joshua is looking to become a three-time heavyweight champ and has changed trainers for what looks to be a defining fight in his career.

