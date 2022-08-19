Madrid transfers young forward Reinier on loan to Girona

MADRID (AP) — Young attacking midfielder Reinier will play for Girona this season on a loan from Real Madrid. The 20-year-old Brazilian arrived in Madrid at the beginning of 2020 but had played the last two seasons on a loan at Borussia Dortmund. He signed with Madrid from Brazilian club Flamengo for a reported fee of 30 million euros. His contract with Madrid ends in 2026. Reinier arrived not long after Madrid signed Brazilian youngsters Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo for 45 million euros each. Reinier was a member of Brazil’s Olympic squad that won the gold medal at the Tokyo Games last year.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.