Mexico, US collaboration pave way for 2026 World Cup

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Major League Soccer’s All-Star Game against Liga MX counterparts, an expanded Leagues Cup competition next year and a series of women’s matches this summer all aim to reach across the border. For MLS, that means tapping into the sizable Liga MX fan base in the United States. On the women’s side, it’s about growing the game overall. The alliance between the U.S. and Mexico will only grow as the nations prepare to serve as cohosts with Canada of the 2026 World Cup.

