Tuchel given 1-match ban, Conte fined over derby scuffle

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has been fined 35,000 pounds ($41,000) and given a one-match touchline ban over his scuffle with Tottenham counterpart Antonio Conte after Sunday’s Premier League derby. Conte was fined 15,000 pounds ($18,000) but avoided a touchline ban after both managers admitted improper conduct in the 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge. Tuchel’s touchline ban has been suspended temporarily, though, pending the full written reasons for the decision. That allows the Chelsea manager to take his place in the dugout for Sunday’s Premier League game at Leeds.

