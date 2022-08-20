3 for 3: Arsenal stays perfect with 3-0 win at Bournemouth

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Arsenal made it three straight wins to open the Premier League season by beating Bournemouth 3-0 with Martin Odegaard setting the team on its way with two goals inside 11 minutes. The Norway playmaker converted a rebound in the fifth minute after Gabriel Martinelli’s shot was saved and then lashed in a rising effort from Gabriel Jesus’ lay-off. Center back William Saliba curled in a third goal from the edge of the area to clinch another convincing win. Arsenal started with a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace in the opening round and followed that with a 4-2 triumph at home to Leicester last weekend. It contrasts to last season when Arsenal opened with three straight losses.

