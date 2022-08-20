Cueto sharp for 8 2/3 innings, White Sox blank Guardians 2-0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Johnny Cueto scattered five hits over 8 2/3 innings and José Abreu had an RBI double, sending the Chicago White Sox to a 2-0 victory over the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians. Cleveland leads the division by one game over Minnesota, while the White Sox moved within 2 1/2 games of the Guardians. Cueto posted his 10th consecutive quality start, the first double-digit string by the White Sox since Carlos Rodón in 2016. Manager Tony La Russa pulled Cueto for Liam Hendriks with one on and two outs in the ninth after 113 pitches. Hendriks struck out rookie Oscar Gonzalez for his 28th save.

