Sudfeld, 49ers beat Vikings 17-7 in battle of backups

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nate Sudfeld led a 14-play, 79-yard drive for a go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Minnesota Vikings 17-7. Sudfeld started and went 13 of 17 passing for 102 yards in the competition with rookie Brock Purdy to back up quarterback Trey Lance. Second-year quarterback Kellen Mond started for Minnesota and finished 10 of 20 for 82 yards and two interceptions. Mond and Sean Mannion are competing to back up Kirk Cousins. Both teams sat nearly all their projected first-team players after coming off a week of joint practices.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.